Kathleen Voelsing, PMHNP-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Kathleen Voelsing, PMHNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Fort Collins, CO. 

Kathleen Voelsing works at Three Peaks Integrative Family Medicine in Fort Collins, CO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Three Peaks Integrative Family Medicine
    1236 E Elizabeth St Ste 2, Fort Collins, CO 80524
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    5.0
    Based on 4 ratings
    Nov 08, 2020
    Dr. Kathleen Voelsing was one of the most attentive and available doctor I have ever had the pleasure of working with. She was super easy to talk to and very responsive to any message or email that I sent her. This is an extremely valuable and important quality for the type of clients she deals with who are experiencing anxiety or any other mental health issue!!! Her prices were very reasonable! Her website one of the user friendliest I have ever used!
    Carla Bluntschli — Nov 08, 2020
    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1811195902
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kathleen Voelsing has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Kathleen Voelsing works at Three Peaks Integrative Family Medicine in Fort Collins, CO. View the full address on Kathleen Voelsing's profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Kathleen Voelsing. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kathleen Voelsing.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kathleen Voelsing, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kathleen Voelsing appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

