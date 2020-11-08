Kathleen Voelsing has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Kathleen Voelsing, PMHNP-BC
Overview
Kathleen Voelsing, PMHNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Fort Collins, CO.
Kathleen Voelsing works at
Locations
Three Peaks Integrative Family Medicine1236 E Elizabeth St Ste 2, Fort Collins, CO 80524 Directions (970) 488-1668
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kathleen Voelsing was one of the most attentive and available doctor I have ever had the pleasure of working with. She was super easy to talk to and very responsive to any message or email that I sent her. This is an extremely valuable and important quality for the type of clients she deals with who are experiencing anxiety or any other mental health issue!!! Her prices were very reasonable! Her website one of the user friendliest I have ever used!
About Kathleen Voelsing, PMHNP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
