Kathleen Vigano, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
4 (12)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience
Overview

Kathleen Vigano, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Fremont, CA. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Stanford University and is affiliated with Washington Hospital.

Kathleen Vigano works at Washington Township Medical in Fremont, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Washington Clinicwarm Springs
    46690 Mohave Dr, Fremont, CA 94539 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (510) 651-2371

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Washington Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Allergic Disorders
Allergies

Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Allergic Disorders Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Cryotherapy for Warts Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Pap Tests and Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Physical Exams for Sports, School and Summer Camp Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Splinting Chevron Icon
Stitches Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stitches
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    • Aetna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Hill Physicians Medical Group

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Aug 10, 2021
    My name is Sally and I am a former patient of Katie Vigano’s. Mrs. Vigano has been my primary source of care for eleven years, and I was utterly devastated to find out she would no longer be working for Washington Hospital, and therefore would no longer be on my medical team. This was an unbelievable shock, and I cried very much with sadness and frustration in my heart. There are many things that Mrs. Vigano has done for me that attest to the kind of doctor and person that she is. For example, she diagnosed me with Ankylosing Spondylitis and got me treatment immediately. I have been able to get my exams when it was convenient for me, she has given me many same day referrals, appointments the same day as I call, always returns my calls in person, and so much more. I am 62 years old and I have never had any doctor go the extra mile with care as Mrs. Vigano has for me all this time.
    About Kathleen Vigano, PA-C

    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    • 13 years of experience
    • English
    • 1033441175
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Stanford University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kathleen Vigano, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kathleen Vigano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kathleen Vigano has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Kathleen Vigano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kathleen Vigano works at Washington Township Medical in Fremont, CA. View the full address on Kathleen Vigano’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Kathleen Vigano. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kathleen Vigano.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kathleen Vigano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kathleen Vigano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

