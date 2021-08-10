Overview

Kathleen Vigano, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Fremont, CA. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Stanford University and is affiliated with Washington Hospital.



Kathleen Vigano works at Washington Township Medical in Fremont, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.