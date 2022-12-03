Kathleen Van Til, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kathleen Van Til is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kathleen Van Til, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Kathleen Van Til, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Holland, MI.
Kathleen Van Til works at
Locations
SHMG Internal Medicine & Family Medicine - Holland
588 E Lakewood Blvd, Holland, MI 49424
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Kathleen is always very nice and when I have a medical concern she listens well and explains her answers in a manner I can easily understand.
About Kathleen Van Til, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1710224019
Frequently Asked Questions
Kathleen Van Til has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Kathleen Van Til accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Kathleen Van Til using Healthline FindCare.
Kathleen Van Til has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kathleen Van Til works at
31 patients have reviewed Kathleen Van Til. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kathleen Van Til.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kathleen Van Til, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kathleen Van Til appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.