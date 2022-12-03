See All Nurse Practitioners in Holland, MI
Kathleen Van Til, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.5 (31)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Kathleen Van Til, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Holland, MI. 

Kathleen Van Til works at SHMG Neurosurgery - Holland in Holland, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    SHMG Internal Medicine & Family Medicine - Holland
    588 E Lakewood Blvd, Holland, MI 49424 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 03, 2022
    Kathleen is always very nice and when I have a medical concern she listens well and explains her answers in a manner I can easily understand.
    Anonymous — Dec 03, 2022
    About Kathleen Van Til, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1710224019
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kathleen Van Til, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kathleen Van Til is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kathleen Van Til has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Kathleen Van Til has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kathleen Van Til works at SHMG Neurosurgery - Holland in Holland, MI. View the full address on Kathleen Van Til’s profile.

    31 patients have reviewed Kathleen Van Til. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kathleen Van Til.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kathleen Van Til, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kathleen Van Til appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
