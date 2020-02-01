Kathleen Tyndall has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Kathleen Tyndall, PA
Kathleen Tyndall, PA is a Physician Assistant in Wichita, KS.
Via Christi Riverside Hm Care1122 N Topeka St, Wichita, KS 67214 Directions (316) 866-2000
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
First time I met Kathy, I loved her! Very upbeat and listens to your concerns and answers questions with honesty! She took the time to actually be there! Not just present in the room but took the time for me and treated me as a fellow human! She is great! Don’t know her well yet! Thus the 4 stars! But I have a strong feeling she will deserve 5!
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1366445157
Kathleen Tyndall accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
