Kathleen Teal, MFT
Overview
Kathleen Teal, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Chico, CA.
Kathleen Teal works at
Locations
Chico North75 Declaration Dr Ste 7, Chico, CA 95973 Directions (530) 899-0964
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Magellan Health Services
- Medicaid of California
Ratings & Reviews
Kind. Extremely helpful. Not a pushy therapist. Willing to work with you at your own pace.
About Kathleen Teal, MFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1568675973
Education & Certifications
- California State University, Chico
Frequently Asked Questions
Kathleen Teal has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Kathleen Teal accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kathleen Teal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kathleen Teal works at
4 patients have reviewed Kathleen Teal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kathleen Teal.
