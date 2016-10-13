Dr. Strauss has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kathleen Strauss, PHD
Overview
Dr. Kathleen Strauss, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in San Diego, CA.
Dr. Strauss works at
Locations
Patricia C. Venn-watson MD Inc.3914 3rd Ave, San Diego, CA 92103 Directions (619) 291-4808
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I've seen Dr. Kathleen Strauss for many years. Every time I need help, she's there for me. She always has a big smile. Clinically, she is the greatest Phsychologist I've ever seen. A lot of experience and very helpful.
About Dr. Kathleen Strauss, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1154362184
