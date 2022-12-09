See All Nurse Practitioners in Phoenix, AZ
Kathleen Smerko, NP Icon-share Share Profile

Kathleen Smerko, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
2.5 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Kathleen Smerko, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Phoenix, AZ. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Cleopatra Park, NP
Cleopatra Park, NP
0 (0)
View Profile
Gail Brown, NP
Gail Brown, NP
10 (1)
View Profile
Majda Tuor, FNP
Majda Tuor, FNP
0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.

Locations

  1. 1
    1121 E Missouri Ave # 104, Phoenix, AZ 85014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 235-9505
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Kathleen Smerko?

    Dec 09, 2022
    I saw Kathleen at Southwest Center here in Phoenix. She was attentive, very polite. and she let me voice my concerns. Offered me solutions and advice. Not pushy. Knows what she is doing and i trust her. Highly recommend her.
    M Gerwin — Dec 09, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Kathleen Smerko, NP
    How would you rate your experience with Kathleen Smerko, NP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Kathleen Smerko to family and friends

    Kathleen Smerko's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Kathleen Smerko

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Kathleen Smerko, NP.

    About Kathleen Smerko, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1366453029
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / NEW BRUNSWICK CAMPUS
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kathleen Smerko, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kathleen Smerko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kathleen Smerko has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Kathleen Smerko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Kathleen Smerko. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kathleen Smerko.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kathleen Smerko, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kathleen Smerko appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Kathleen Smerko, NP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.