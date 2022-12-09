Kathleen Smerko, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kathleen Smerko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kathleen Smerko, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Kathleen Smerko, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Phoenix, AZ.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1121 E Missouri Ave # 104, Phoenix, AZ 85014 Directions (602) 235-9505
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kathleen Smerko?
I saw Kathleen at Southwest Center here in Phoenix. She was attentive, very polite. and she let me voice my concerns. Offered me solutions and advice. Not pushy. Knows what she is doing and i trust her. Highly recommend her.
About Kathleen Smerko, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1366453029
Education & Certifications
- RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / NEW BRUNSWICK CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Kathleen Smerko has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Kathleen Smerko accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kathleen Smerko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Kathleen Smerko. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kathleen Smerko.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kathleen Smerko, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kathleen Smerko appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.