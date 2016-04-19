Dr. Kathleen Silva, ED.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Silva is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathleen Silva, ED.D
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kathleen Silva, ED.D is a Psychologist in Medford, MA.
Dr. Silva works at
Medford84 High St Ste 2B, Medford, MA 02155
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Silva has worked with my daughter for 8 years now. She involves the entire family in the work they do. Is open about her approach and will takes input from the family. She is an excellent psychologist. She's also incredibly flexible.
Psychology
English
- 1215001466
Dr. Silva has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Silva accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Silva has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Silva works at
Dr. Silva has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silva.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Silva, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Silva appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.