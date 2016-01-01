See All Family Doctors in Appleton, WI
Dr. Kathleen Sheridan, DNP Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Kathleen Sheridan, DNP

Family Medicine
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Kathleen Sheridan, DNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Appleton, WI. 

Dr. Sheridan works at ThedaCare Physicians Appleton North in Appleton, WI. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    ThedaCare Physicians Appleton North
    2500 E Capitol Dr # 2600, Appleton, WI 54911 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 276-4893
    Monday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed

About Dr. Kathleen Sheridan, DNP

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1316423569
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Kathleen Sheridan, DNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sheridan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Sheridan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Sheridan works at ThedaCare Physicians Appleton North in Appleton, WI. View the full address on Dr. Sheridan’s profile.

Dr. Sheridan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sheridan.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sheridan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sheridan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.