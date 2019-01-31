See All Nurse Practitioners in Upper Montclair, NJ
Kathleen Schilling, APN

Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Overview

Kathleen Schilling, APN is a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner in Upper Montclair, NJ. 

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    209 Cooper Ave Ste 6, Upper Montclair, NJ 07043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Kathleen Schilling, APN

Specialties
  • Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1720036544
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Undergraduate School
  • Seton Hall U
Frequently Asked Questions

Kathleen Schilling, APN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kathleen Schilling is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Kathleen Schilling has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

3 patients have reviewed Kathleen Schilling. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kathleen Schilling.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kathleen Schilling, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kathleen Schilling appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

