Kathleen Saneford has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Kathleen Saneford, FNP-BC
Overview
Kathleen Saneford, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Knoxville, TN.
Kathleen Saneford works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Cherokee Health Systems2202 Martin Luther King Jr Ave, Knoxville, TN 37915 Directions (865) 522-6097
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kathleen Saneford?
Kathleen was very thoughtful and patient with my care. I would definitely recommend her anyone especially women for care.
About Kathleen Saneford, FNP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1386030492
Frequently Asked Questions
Kathleen Saneford accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kathleen Saneford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kathleen Saneford works at
3 patients have reviewed Kathleen Saneford. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kathleen Saneford.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kathleen Saneford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kathleen Saneford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.