Dr. Sandal-Miller has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kathleen Sandal-Miller, PHD
Overview
Dr. Kathleen Sandal-Miller, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Parker, CO.
Dr. Sandal-Miller works at
Locations
The Sandal Miller Group19755 E Pikes Peak Ave Ste 202, Parker, CO 80138 Directions (303) 841-0529
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
My daughter has been under the care of Dr. Sandal-Miller since kindergarten for anxiety and various cognitive testing needs. She has been an amazing support for her and our whole family.
About Dr. Kathleen Sandal-Miller, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1720243371
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sandal-Miller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sandal-Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Sandal-Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sandal-Miller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sandal-Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sandal-Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.