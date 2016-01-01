Kathleen Rich is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kathleen Rich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kathleen Rich
Overview
Kathleen Rich is a Nurse Practitioner in Murray, UT.
Kathleen Rich works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Millcreek Primary Care348 E 4500 S Ste 300, Murray, UT 84107 Directions (801) 266-2777Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mark's Hospital
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kathleen Rich?
About Kathleen Rich
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1588236442
Frequently Asked Questions
Kathleen Rich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kathleen Rich works at
Kathleen Rich has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kathleen Rich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kathleen Rich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kathleen Rich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.