Kathleen Patrick has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Kathleen Patrick, MA
Offers telehealth
Overview
Kathleen Patrick, MA is a Counselor in O Fallon, MO.
Kathleen Patrick works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
O Fallon Pediatrics20 Progress Point Pkwy Ste 220, O Fallon, MO 63368 Directions (636) 344-3333Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kathleen Patrick?
Kathleen is an amazing human and counselor. We feel absolutely blessed to have her as a counselor. She always goes above and beyond, is professional and very personable. Trust is a key factor in therapy and Kathleen establishes that early on. She is simply one of the best!
About Kathleen Patrick, MA
- Counseling
- English
- 1184066854
Frequently Asked Questions
Kathleen Patrick accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kathleen Patrick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kathleen Patrick works at
18 patients have reviewed Kathleen Patrick. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kathleen Patrick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kathleen Patrick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kathleen Patrick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.