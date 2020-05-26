See All Nurse Practitioners in Warwick, RI
Kathleen Parker, RNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.5 (14)
Offers telehealth

Kathleen Parker, RNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Warwick, RI. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    176 Toll Gate Rd Ste 103, Warwick, RI 02886 (401) 921-5855
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    4.7
    May 26, 2020
    Just an outstanding healthcare provider. Listens well and explains well, makes me feel very comfortable.
    — May 26, 2020
    About Kathleen Parker, RNP

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1770632523
