Kathleen Owens, FNP-BC

Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Overview

Kathleen Owens, FNP-BC is a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner in Fort Myers, FL. 

Kathleen Owens works at Advanced Psychiatric Care PC in Fort Myers, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Psychiatric Care
    9400 Gladiolus Dr Ste 340, Fort Myers, FL 33908 (239) 935-5599
    Monday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Bipolar Disorder
Depression
Opiate Detoxification Using Buprenorphine
Outpatient Addiction Treatment
Psychopharmacology Management
Psychotherapy With Medication Management
Suboxone® Treatment
Substance Abuse
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    May 04, 2022
    She really helped me with my anxiety and fears about going out after Covid
    Anna — May 04, 2022
    About Kathleen Owens, FNP-BC

    Specialties
    • Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1508279050
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Miami University, Oxford, OH
    Undergraduate School

    Primary Care
