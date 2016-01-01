Kathleen Ouellette accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kathleen Ouellette, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Kathleen Ouellette, PA-C is a Neurology Specialist in Stamford, CT. They graduated from Sacred Heart University and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital and St. Vincent's Medical Center.
Locations
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group623 Newfield Ave, Stamford, CT 06905 Directions (860) 870-6385
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group2660 Main St Ste 219, Bridgeport, CT 06606 Directions (203) 332-1949Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
- St. Vincent's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Kathleen Ouellette, PA-C
- Neurology
- English
- 1194351056
Education & Certifications
- Sacred Heart University
