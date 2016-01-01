See All Neurologists in Stamford, CT
Kathleen Ouellette, PA-C

Neurology
0 (0)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Kathleen Ouellette, PA-C is a Neurology Specialist in Stamford, CT. They graduated from Sacred Heart University and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital and St. Vincent's Medical Center.

Kathleen Ouellette works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Stamford, CT with other offices in Bridgeport, CT. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    623 Newfield Ave, Stamford, CT 06905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 870-6385
  2. 2
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    2660 Main St Ste 219, Bridgeport, CT 06606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 332-1949
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Hartford Hospital
  • St. Vincent's Medical Center

Search for conditions or procedures.
Movement Disorders
Parkinson's Disease
Tardive Dyskinesia
Movement Disorders
Parkinson's Disease
Tardive Dyskinesia

Treatment frequency



Movement Disorders Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Tardive Dyskinesia Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Kathleen Ouellette, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1194351056
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Sacred Heart University
