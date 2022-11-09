Dr. Kathleen Nazar, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nazar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathleen Nazar, DC
Overview
Dr. Kathleen Nazar, DC is a Chiropractor in Greensboro, NC.
Dr. Nazar works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Leerkes Chiropractic & Wellness Pllc2020 New Garden Rd Ste B, Greensboro, NC 27410 Directions (336) 288-2255
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nazar?
Cares and it shows
About Dr. Kathleen Nazar, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1992816847
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nazar has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nazar accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nazar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nazar works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Nazar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nazar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nazar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nazar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.