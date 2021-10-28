Kathleen Nash has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Kathleen Nash, CH
Offers telehealth
Overview
Kathleen Nash, CH is a Chiropractor in Henderson, NV.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1730 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy Ste 120, Henderson, NV 89012 Directions (866) 515-0101
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I gained about 25 pounds during the pandemic but after trying my usual diets my body wasn't losing any weight. I saw Dr. Nash on YouTube talk about fatty liver. My doctor told me I had that years ago but said I had to live with it. She created a program for me and I lost 18 pounds in just 30 days and my doctor said my liver enzymes are back to normal! Amazing! Please go see her if you hava fatty liver because you don't have to live with it
About Kathleen Nash, CH
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1407954647
Frequently Asked Questions
Kathleen Nash has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
112 patients have reviewed Kathleen Nash. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kathleen Nash.
