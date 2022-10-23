Kathleen Nash, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kathleen Nash is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kathleen Nash, LMFT
Offers telehealth
Overview
Kathleen Nash, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Plymouth Meeting, PA. They graduated from Drexel University.
Locations
American Executive Centers600 W Germantown Pike Ste 400, Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462 Directions (610) 260-1489
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Caring & knowledge professional! Helped my family understand and advocate for my son with ASD.
About Kathleen Nash, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1073886297
Education & Certifications
- Drexel University
Frequently Asked Questions
Kathleen Nash has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Kathleen Nash accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kathleen Nash has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Kathleen Nash. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kathleen Nash.
