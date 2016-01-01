Dr. Murphy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kathleen Murphy, PHD
Overview
Dr. Kathleen Murphy, PHD is a Psychologist in Quincy, CA.
Dr. Murphy works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Plumas District Hospital1065 Bucks Lake Rd, Quincy, CA 95971 Directions (530) 283-0650Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Murphy?
About Dr. Kathleen Murphy, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1467678904
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Murphy accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Murphy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Murphy works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Murphy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murphy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Murphy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Murphy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.