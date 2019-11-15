Dr. Kathleen Munsell, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Munsell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathleen Munsell, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kathleen Munsell, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Fresno, CA.
Dr. Munsell works at
Locations
Kathleen L Munsell PHD MS1130 E Shaw Ave Ste 105, Fresno, CA 93710 Directions (559) 475-0210
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Delta Health System
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
So grateful to have her as our son's mental health provider. She is very compassionate and is helping him with coping skill development. Due to medical complications he's not a candidate for medication and she was very honest in her recommendation which I appreciate her valuing his health and taking the time to give him the tools to self regulate. She is amazing!
About Dr. Kathleen Munsell, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Torrance State Hospital
- California State University At Bakersfield
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Munsell has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Munsell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Munsell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Munsell works at
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Munsell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Munsell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Munsell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Munsell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.