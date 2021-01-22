Kathleen Morris, CRNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kathleen Morris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kathleen Morris, CRNP
Kathleen Morris, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Philadelphia, PA.
Kathleen Morris works at
Jefferson Family Medicine Northeast Philadelphia9821 Academy Rd, Philadelphia, PA 19114 Directions
- Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
Kathleen delivers precise care and is very attentive to her patients’ needs.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1851806442
Kathleen Morris has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Kathleen Morris using Healthline FindCare.
Kathleen Morris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Kathleen Morris. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kathleen Morris.
