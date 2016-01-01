Kathleen Morris, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kathleen Morris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kathleen Morris, APRN
Kathleen Morris, APRN is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Elkhorn, NE. They graduated from University of Nebraska Medical Center and is affiliated with CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy, Methodist Hospital and Methodist Women's Hospital.
Methodist Physicians Clinic Women's Center717 N 190th Plz Ste 1100, Elkhorn, NE 68022 Directions (402) 815-1700
West Dodge Medical Building515 N 162nd Ave # SUITE102, Omaha, NE 68118 Directions (402) 397-6600
Mid-City OBGYN7205 W Center Rd Ste 200, Omaha, NE 68124 Directions (402) 397-6600
- CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy
- Methodist Hospital
- Methodist Women's Hospital
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Thrivent Financial
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1164708392
- University of Nebraska Medical Center
- Nebraska Methodist College Of Nursing
Kathleen Morris has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Kathleen Morris accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kathleen Morris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Kathleen Morris. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kathleen Morris.
