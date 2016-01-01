See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Elkhorn, NE
Kathleen Morris, APRN Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Kathleen Morris, APRN

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Kathleen Morris, APRN is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Elkhorn, NE. They graduated from University of Nebraska Medical Center and is affiliated with CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy, Methodist Hospital and Methodist Women's Hospital.

Kathleen Morris works at METHODIST PHYSICIANS CLINIC WOMENS CENTER in Elkhorn, NE with other offices in Omaha, NE. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Methodist Physicians Clinic Women's Center
    717 N 190th Plz Ste 1100, Elkhorn, NE 68022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 815-1700
  2. 2
    West Dodge Medical Building
    515 N 162nd Ave # SUITE102, Omaha, NE 68118 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 397-6600
  3. 3
    Mid-City OBGYN
    7205 W Center Rd Ste 200, Omaha, NE 68124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 397-6600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy
  • Methodist Hospital
  • Methodist Women's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Breast Pain
Cervical Polyps
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Breast Pain
Cervical Polyps

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Gynecological Procedure Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • Thrivent Financial
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Kathleen Morris?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Kathleen Morris, APRN
    How would you rate your experience with Kathleen Morris, APRN?
    • Likelihood of recommending Kathleen Morris to family and friends

    Kathleen Morris' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Kathleen Morris

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Kathleen Morris, APRN.

    About Kathleen Morris, APRN

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1164708392
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Nebraska Medical Center
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Nebraska Methodist College Of Nursing
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kathleen Morris, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kathleen Morris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kathleen Morris has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Kathleen Morris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Kathleen Morris. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kathleen Morris.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kathleen Morris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kathleen Morris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Kathleen Morris, APRN?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.