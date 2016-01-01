See All Family Doctors in Locust, NC
Kathleen Mishak, FNP Icon-share Share Profile

Kathleen Mishak, FNP

Family Medicine
5 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Kathleen Mishak, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Locust, NC. 

Kathleen Mishak works at Novant Health Lakeside Primary Care - Locust in Locust, NC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Lakeside Primary Care Locust
    236 Market St Ste 110, Locust, NC 28097 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 951-1175

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Kathleen Mishak?

Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Kathleen Mishak, FNP
How would you rate your experience with Kathleen Mishak, FNP?
  • Likelihood of recommending Kathleen Mishak to family and friends

Kathleen Mishak's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Kathleen Mishak

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Kathleen Mishak, FNP.

About Kathleen Mishak, FNP

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1942787841
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Novant Health Rowan Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Kathleen Mishak, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kathleen Mishak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Kathleen Mishak has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Kathleen Mishak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Kathleen Mishak works at Novant Health Lakeside Primary Care - Locust in Locust, NC. View the full address on Kathleen Mishak’s profile.

Kathleen Mishak has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kathleen Mishak.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kathleen Mishak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kathleen Mishak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.