Kathleen Milbeck, MFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
3.5 (20)
Overview

Kathleen Milbeck, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Reno, NV. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    460 S Sierra St, Reno, NV 89501 (775) 786-2424

Ratings & Reviews
3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 20 ratings
Patient Ratings (20)
5 Star
(12)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(6)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Kathleen Milbeck, MFT

Specialties
  • Marriage & Family Therapy
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1851449268
Frequently Asked Questions

Kathleen Milbeck has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Kathleen Milbeck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

20 patients have reviewed Kathleen Milbeck. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kathleen Milbeck.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kathleen Milbeck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kathleen Milbeck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

