Kathleen Milbeck, MFT
Kathleen Milbeck, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Reno, NV.
- 1 460 S Sierra St, Reno, NV 89501 Directions (775) 786-2424
Kathy has been seeing our son for a couple of years now, who has a lot of emotional baggage from trauma he experienced as a young child, with his biological parents. He had seen countless other therapists before Kathy, with little success. Kathy connected with him almost immediately and has helped him get through daily life and work on dealing with the emotional baggage his bio parents left him with. Kathy is always great at giving concrete was we can help, as parents and supportive in “nudging” our son along. I couldn’t be more happy with Kathy’s work.
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1851449268
