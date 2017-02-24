See All Clinical Psychologists in Midland Park, NJ
Kathleen McNulty, LCSW Icon-share Share Profile

Kathleen McNulty, LCSW

Clinical Psychology
4 (13)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Kathleen McNulty, LCSW is a Clinical Psychologist in Midland Park, NJ. 

Kathleen McNulty works at Joseph A. Demarco MD PC in Midland Park, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Clinical Psychologists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Tracey Waldman, PHD
Dr. Tracey Waldman, PHD
10 (16)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Joseph A. Demarco MD PC
    24 Godwin Ave, Midland Park, NJ 07432 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 444-4010
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Kathleen McNulty?

    Feb 24, 2017
    Dr. McNulty was quick to answer my call and scheduled my appointment promptly. I highly recommend her. She is very nice, kind and generous.
    Leo in Lodi, NJ — Feb 24, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Kathleen McNulty, LCSW
    How would you rate your experience with Kathleen McNulty, LCSW?
    • Likelihood of recommending Kathleen McNulty to family and friends

    Kathleen McNulty's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Kathleen McNulty

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Kathleen McNulty, LCSW.

    About Kathleen McNulty, LCSW

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1770619066
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kathleen McNulty has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Kathleen McNulty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kathleen McNulty works at Joseph A. Demarco MD PC in Midland Park, NJ. View the full address on Kathleen McNulty’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Kathleen McNulty. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kathleen McNulty.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kathleen McNulty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kathleen McNulty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Kathleen McNulty, LCSW?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.