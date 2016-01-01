Kathleen McLeod has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Kathleen McLeod, FNP-BC
Overview
Kathleen McLeod, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Tucson, AZ.
Locations
- 1 6645 E 22nd St, Tucson, AZ 85710 Directions (520) 747-9393
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Kathleen McLeod, FNP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1720054992
Frequently Asked Questions
Kathleen McLeod accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kathleen McLeod has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Kathleen McLeod. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kathleen McLeod.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kathleen McLeod, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kathleen McLeod appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.