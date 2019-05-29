Kathleen McKinney has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Kathleen McKinney, LMFT
Overview
Kathleen McKinney, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Sacramento, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2619 Capitol Ave, Sacramento, CA 95816 Directions (916) 441-1164
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Kaiser Permanente
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kathleen McKinney?
Kathleen is a straightforward therapist. She does not beat around the bush and will press you on issues (which may not be a good fit for people who like to stay stuck, explore feelings for months and months, or need a lot of hand holding). She is professional and knowledgeable. She has a great deal of experience and it is demonstrated. If you are motivated to improve yourself and your well-being, are not afraid of having a therapist who is also motivated to build a better "you" and support you through whatever your individual or relationship challenges are, then she is a true asset.
About Kathleen McKinney, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1699725002
Frequently Asked Questions
Kathleen McKinney accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kathleen McKinney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Kathleen McKinney. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kathleen McKinney.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kathleen McKinney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kathleen McKinney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.