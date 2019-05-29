See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Sacramento, CA
Kathleen McKinney, LMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
Overview

Kathleen McKinney, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Sacramento, CA. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    2619 Capitol Ave, Sacramento, CA 95816 (916) 441-1164
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Kaiser Permanente

    Ratings & Reviews
    May 29, 2019
    Kathleen is a straightforward therapist. She does not beat around the bush and will press you on issues (which may not be a good fit for people who like to stay stuck, explore feelings for months and months, or need a lot of hand holding). She is professional and knowledgeable. She has a great deal of experience and it is demonstrated. If you are motivated to improve yourself and your well-being, are not afraid of having a therapist who is also motivated to build a better "you" and support you through whatever your individual or relationship challenges are, then she is a true asset.
    About Kathleen McKinney, LMFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1699725002
