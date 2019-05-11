See All Nurse Practitioners in Cleveland, OH
Kathleen Maxwell, CNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
2.5 (5)
Offers telehealth

Overview

Kathleen Maxwell, CNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Cleveland, OH. 

Kathleen Maxwell works at RAINBOW BABIES & CHILDREN HOSP in Cleveland, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    University Hospitals
    11100 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 844-1000
    Monday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    May 11, 2019
    I take both of my kids to Kathy Maxwell. She is a fantastic health provider. She takes time with both of them and has developed a repor with them. I would highly recommend her.
    — May 11, 2019
    Photo: Kathleen Maxwell, CNP
    About Kathleen Maxwell, CNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1972520781
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kathleen Maxwell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Kathleen Maxwell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kathleen Maxwell works at RAINBOW BABIES & CHILDREN HOSP in Cleveland, OH. View the full address on Kathleen Maxwell’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Kathleen Maxwell. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kathleen Maxwell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kathleen Maxwell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kathleen Maxwell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

