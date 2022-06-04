Dr. Kathleen Macrina, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Macrina is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathleen Macrina, OD
Overview
Dr. Kathleen Macrina, OD is an Optometrist in Naples, FL.
Dr. Macrina works at
Locations
Costco Optical #3546275 Naples Blvd, Naples, FL 34109 Directions (239) 596-6414
Ratings & Reviews
Having recently had cataract surgery, the new prescription given to me by surgeons office was not working properly. Dr. MacRina examined my eyes and the new prescription is perfect!
About Dr. Kathleen Macrina, OD
- Optometry
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Macrina has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Macrina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Macrina works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Macrina. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Macrina.
