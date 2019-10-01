See All Nurse Practitioners in Reno, NV
Kathleen Lydon, APN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.5 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Kathleen Lydon, APN is a Nurse Practitioner in Reno, NV. 

Kathleen Lydon works at Pinnacle Medical Group, Reno, NV in Reno, NV. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pinnacle Medical Group
    6630 S McCarran Blvd Ste A9, Reno, NV 89509 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (775) 204-4000

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

3.4
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Oct 01, 2019
Katie & her MA, Diana, are WONDERFUL. They are invested in their patients and treat the pt as a whole. Thank you!
Sara — Oct 01, 2019
Photo: Kathleen Lydon, APN
About Kathleen Lydon, APN

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1710087341
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Kathleen Lydon, APN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kathleen Lydon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Kathleen Lydon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Kathleen Lydon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Kathleen Lydon works at Pinnacle Medical Group, Reno, NV in Reno, NV. View the full address on Kathleen Lydon’s profile.

5 patients have reviewed Kathleen Lydon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kathleen Lydon.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kathleen Lydon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kathleen Lydon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

