Kathleen Lydon, APN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Kathleen Lydon, APN is a Nurse Practitioner in Reno, NV.
Kathleen Lydon works at
Locations
Pinnacle Medical Group6630 S McCarran Blvd Ste A9, Reno, NV 89509 Directions (775) 204-4000
Ratings & Reviews
Katie & her MA, Diana, are WONDERFUL. They are invested in their patients and treat the pt as a whole. Thank you!
About Kathleen Lydon, APN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1710087341
Kathleen Lydon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Kathleen Lydon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Kathleen Lydon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kathleen Lydon.
