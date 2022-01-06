Kathleen Ledwick, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kathleen Ledwick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kathleen Ledwick, NP
Offers telehealth
Kathleen Ledwick, NP is a Dermatology Nurse Practitioner in Manchester, NH.
Kathleen Ledwick works at
Adult & Pediatric Dermatology, PC - Manchester, NH87 McGregor St Ste 2100, Manchester, NH 03102 Directions (603) 626-7546
Adult & Pediatric Dermatology, PC - Portsmouth, NH75 Portsmouth Blvd Ste 310, Portsmouth, NH 03801 Directions (603) 944-9825
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
All my questions and concerns were answered and explained to me. I would highly recommend Kathy … professional and caring.
- Dermatology (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1679896351
Kathleen Ledwick has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Kathleen Ledwick works at
57 patients have reviewed Kathleen Ledwick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kathleen Ledwick.
