Kathleen Keith
Kathleen Keith is a Counselor in Columbia, TN.
Family Therapy Center Place854 W James Campbell Blvd Ste 201, Columbia, TN 38401 Directions (931) 490-0999
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
I've been in and out of therapy for over 30 years. She is by far the best. She has ways to help you see and understand the problems or issues at hand. My favorite thing she said is, "it's none of my business what other people think of me". This has helped in many situations.
- Counseling
- English
- 1962622357
Kathleen Keith accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kathleen Keith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Kathleen Keith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kathleen Keith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kathleen Keith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kathleen Keith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.