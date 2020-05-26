Kathleen Hilton has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Kathleen Hilton, NP
Overview
Kathleen Hilton, NP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Boulder Creek, CA.
Locations
Dignity Health Medical Group - Dominican13350 Big Basin Way, Boulder Creek, CA 95006 DirectionsMonday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Ratings & Reviews
Kathleen is by far the best doctor at Boulder Creek Medical clinic. She is kind, compassionate and thorough. I highly recommend her.
About Kathleen Hilton, NP
- Family Medicine
- English, Spanish
- Female
- 1003364084
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
Hospital Affiliations
- Dominican Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Kathleen Hilton speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Kathleen Hilton. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kathleen Hilton.
