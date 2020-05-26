See All Family Doctors in Boulder Creek, CA
Kathleen Hilton, NP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Boulder Creek, CA. 

Kathleen Hilton works at Dignity Health Medical Group - Dominican in Boulder Creek, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Medical Group - Dominican
    13350 Big Basin Way, Boulder Creek, CA 95006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Kathleen Hilton, NP

Family Medicine
  • Family Medicine
Specialties
English, Spanish
  • English, Spanish
Languages Spoken
Female
  • Female
Gender
1003364084
  • 1003364084
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Undergraduate School
  • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
Undergraduate School

Hospital Affiliations

  • Dominican Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Kathleen Hilton has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Kathleen Hilton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Kathleen Hilton works at Dignity Health Medical Group - Dominican in Boulder Creek, CA. View the full address on Kathleen Hilton’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Kathleen Hilton. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kathleen Hilton.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kathleen Hilton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kathleen Hilton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

