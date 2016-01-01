See All Counselors in Olean, NY
Overview

Kathleen Hardiman, LCSW-R is a Counselor in Olean, NY. 

Kathleen Hardiman works at Kathleen L. Hardiman, LCSW-R in Olean, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kathleen L. Hardiman, LCSW-R
    2656 W State St, Olean, NY 14760 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 307-3619
    Monday
    5:30pm - 9:30pm
    Tuesday
    11:30am - 1:30pm
    Thursday
    11:30am - 1:30pm
    Friday
    5:30pm - 9:30pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 9:30pm
    Sunday
    8:30am - 9:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Anxiety Attack
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Anxiety Attack

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Kathleen Hardiman, LCSW-R

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1629271549
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Cattaraugus County Community Services - Mental Health Counselor
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    • St. Bonaventure
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kathleen Hardiman, LCSW-R is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kathleen Hardiman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kathleen Hardiman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kathleen Hardiman works at Kathleen L. Hardiman, LCSW-R in Olean, NY. View the full address on Kathleen Hardiman’s profile.

    Kathleen Hardiman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kathleen Hardiman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kathleen Hardiman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kathleen Hardiman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

