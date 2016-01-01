Kathleen Hardiman, LCSW-R is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kathleen Hardiman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kathleen Hardiman, LCSW-R
Offers telehealth
Overview
Kathleen Hardiman, LCSW-R is a Counselor in Olean, NY.
Kathleen Hardiman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Kathleen L. Hardiman, LCSW-R2656 W State St, Olean, NY 14760 Directions (716) 307-3619Monday5:30pm - 9:30pmTuesday11:30am - 1:30pmThursday11:30am - 1:30pmFriday5:30pm - 9:30pmSaturday8:30am - 9:30pmSunday8:30am - 9:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kathleen Hardiman?
About Kathleen Hardiman, LCSW-R
- Counseling
- English
- 1629271549
Education & Certifications
- Cattaraugus County Community Services - Mental Health Counselor
- St. Bonaventure
Frequently Asked Questions
Kathleen Hardiman accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kathleen Hardiman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kathleen Hardiman works at
Kathleen Hardiman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kathleen Hardiman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kathleen Hardiman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kathleen Hardiman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.