Kathleen Gordon-Granado accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kathleen Gordon-Granado, LPC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Kathleen Gordon-Granado, LPC is a Counselor in Arlington, VA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 200 N Glebe Rd Ste 250, Arlington, VA 22203 Directions (703) 224-1648
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kathleen Gordon-Granado?
About Kathleen Gordon-Granado, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1306181599
Frequently Asked Questions
Kathleen Gordon-Granado has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kathleen Gordon-Granado has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kathleen Gordon-Granado.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kathleen Gordon-Granado, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kathleen Gordon-Granado appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.