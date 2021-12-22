See All Family Doctors in Ayer, MA
Kathleen Genetti, APRN

Family Medicine
5 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Kathleen Genetti, APRN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Ayer, MA. 

Kathleen Genetti works at Steward Family Medicine Ayer in Ayer, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Steward Family Medicine Ayer
    198 Groton Rd Ste 2, Ayer, MA 01432 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (978) 289-9851

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Nashoba Valley Medical Center
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 22, 2021
    I did not grow up with consistent healthcare and therefore had a natural hesitancy and discomfort with doctors and medical care at large. When talking with Dr. Genetti the first few times I definitely felt defensive and untrusting but over time I realized she has a genuine care for her patients' wellbeing beyond her job title. She's smart, trustworthy, and I completely recommend her.
    Brittany — Dec 22, 2021
    About Kathleen Genetti, APRN

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1245897263
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kathleen Genetti, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kathleen Genetti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kathleen Genetti has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Kathleen Genetti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kathleen Genetti works at Steward Family Medicine Ayer in Ayer, MA. View the full address on Kathleen Genetti’s profile.

    Kathleen Genetti has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kathleen Genetti.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kathleen Genetti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kathleen Genetti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

