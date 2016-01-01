Kathleen Gallacher accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kathleen Gallacher, LCPC
Overview
Kathleen Gallacher, LCPC is a Counselor in Missoula, MT.
Locations
- 1 1802 Dearborn Ave Ste 202, Missoula, MT 59801 Directions (406) 396-9099
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Kathleen Gallacher, LCPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1922138114
Frequently Asked Questions
