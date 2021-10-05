Kathleen Frank, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kathleen Frank is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kathleen Frank, LPC
Kathleen Frank, LPC is a Counselor in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Counseling, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Marquette University.
Kathleen Frank LMHC, LPC4837 Swift Rd Ste 110, Sarasota, FL 34231 DirectionsMonday1:00pm - 4:00pmTuesday11:00am - 5:00pmWednesday1:00pm - 6:00pmThursday11:00am - 5:00pmFriday10:00am - 4:00pm
- Aetna
- UnitedHealthCare
Kathleen has helped me tremendously.
- Counseling
- 19 years of experience
- English
- Marquette University
- MOUNT MARY COLLEGE
Kathleen Frank has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Kathleen Frank accepts Aetna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kathleen Frank has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Kathleen Frank. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kathleen Frank.
