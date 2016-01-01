Kathleen Escalona accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kathleen Escalona, APRN
Overview
Kathleen Escalona, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Chicago, IL.
Kathleen Escalona works at
Locations
-
1
Austin Family Healthcare Center5425 W Lake St, Chicago, IL 60644 Directions (773) 378-3347
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kathleen Escalona?
About Kathleen Escalona, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1356805386
Frequently Asked Questions
Kathleen Escalona has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kathleen Escalona works at
Kathleen Escalona has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kathleen Escalona.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kathleen Escalona, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kathleen Escalona appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.