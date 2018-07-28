See All Nurse Practitioners in Houston, TX
Overview

Kathleen Dell'Orco, WHNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Houston, TX. 

Kathleen Dell'Orco works at OB/GYN Center of NW Houston in Houston, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    OB/GYN Center of NW Houston
    11307 FM 1960 Rd W Ste 220, Houston, TX 77065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 571-3818
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Jul 28, 2018
    I had an appointment during my pregnancy with her. I had bad itching on my belly where I had been putting cocoa butter. She checked me for cholestasis. The itching completely subsided by the time I got my results back, but it just so happened that I did have cholestasis. I never had any other symptoms the rest of the pregnancy. The itching usually occurs on hand and feet, so I am forever grateful that she checked me anyway, because that condition could have gone undiagnosed until too late.
    Cypress, TX — Jul 28, 2018
    About Kathleen Dell'Orco, WHNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1568848786
