Kathleen Dell'Orco accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kathleen Dell'Orco, WHNP
Kathleen Dell'Orco, WHNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Houston, TX.
OB/GYN Center of NW Houston11307 FM 1960 Rd W Ste 220, Houston, TX 77065 Directions (281) 571-3818
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
I had an appointment during my pregnancy with her. I had bad itching on my belly where I had been putting cocoa butter. She checked me for cholestasis. The itching completely subsided by the time I got my results back, but it just so happened that I did have cholestasis. I never had any other symptoms the rest of the pregnancy. The itching usually occurs on hand and feet, so I am forever grateful that she checked me anyway, because that condition could have gone undiagnosed until too late.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1568848786
