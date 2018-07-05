Kathleen Carey, MSN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kathleen Carey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kathleen Carey, MSN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Kathleen Carey, MSN is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Clinical Nurse Specialist in Arlington, MA. They specialize in Pediatric Psychiatry Nursing, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School of Public Health and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital.
Kathleen Carey works at
Locations
-
1
Arlington Youth Counseling Center670r Massachusetts Ave, Arlington, MA 02476 Directions (781) 316-3255
-
2
Kathleen Carey691 Massachusetts Ave, Arlington, MA 02476 Directions (781) 777-1062
Hospital Affiliations
- Massachusetts General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Kathleen is extremely knowledgeable, caring and efficient. It has been a pleasure working with her.
About Kathleen Carey, MSN
- Pediatric Psychiatry Nursing
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1568680486
Education & Certifications
- Boston University School of Public Health
- University of Vermont
Frequently Asked Questions
Kathleen Carey has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Kathleen Carey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kathleen Carey speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Kathleen Carey. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kathleen Carey.
