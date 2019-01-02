Dr. Kathleen Caproni, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Caproni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathleen Caproni, PHD
Overview
Dr. Kathleen Caproni, PHD is an Adolescent Psychologist in Stone Ridge, NY. They completed their residency with Ulster County Mental Health Department
Dr. Caproni works at
Locations
-
1
Sun Creek Center8 Sun Creek Ln Ste 1, Stone Ridge, NY 12484 Directions (845) 687-6341
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Caproni?
My 12 y/o son has been seeing Dr. Caproni regularly for 7 years. She has done amazing work helping my son to deal with issues, and giving me and my wife incredible amounts of strategies and tools. Dr. Caproni is extremely knowledgeable, but also friendly, honest, caring, and has a good sense of humor. She has truly been a gift to our family.
About Dr. Kathleen Caproni, PHD
- Adolescent Psychology
- English
- 1245390103
Education & Certifications
- Ulster County Mental Health Department
- Brandeis U
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Caproni has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Caproni accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Caproni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Caproni works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Caproni. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Caproni.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Caproni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Caproni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.