Kathleen Bowers, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3 (2)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Kathleen Bowers, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Chattanooga, TN. 

Kathleen Bowers works at Chattanooga Family Practice Associates PC in Chattanooga, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Chattanooga Family Practice Associates PC
    961 Spring Creek Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37412 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 892-2221
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 27, 2022
    Mrs. Bowers always takes really good care of my health care needs and questions and the staff is very nice.
    M. Smith — Nov 27, 2022
    Photo: Kathleen Bowers, NP
    About Kathleen Bowers, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1295157196
