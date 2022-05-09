Kathleen Boone, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kathleen Boone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kathleen Boone, FNP
Overview
Kathleen Boone, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Pawleys Island, SC. They graduated from MUSC- College of Nursing and is affiliated with Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital and Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.
Kathleen Boone works at
Locations
-
1
Tidelands Health Family Medicine at Pawleys Island9699 Ocean Hwy, Pawleys Island, SC 29585 Directions (843) 237-4296
Hospital Affiliations
- Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital
- Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kathleen Boone?
I am a established patient & it is taking me over 21 days to get a appointment with her after I had a ER appointment & was told I needed a follow up within 7-10 days . I am very disappointed.
About Kathleen Boone, FNP
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1538143391
Education & Certifications
- MUSC- College of Nursing
Frequently Asked Questions
Kathleen Boone has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Kathleen Boone accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kathleen Boone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kathleen Boone works at
3 patients have reviewed Kathleen Boone. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kathleen Boone.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kathleen Boone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kathleen Boone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.