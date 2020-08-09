See All Nurse Practitioners in Columbia, SC
Kathleen Baxley, FNP-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (1)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Kathleen Baxley, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Columbia, SC. 

Kathleen Baxley works at The Practice, LLC in Columbia, SC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Practice, LLC
    1910 Gregg St, Columbia, SC 29201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 779-5959
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 09, 2020
    Mrs Baxley listens to you wholeheartedly. She explain your condition/diagnosis in laymen’s terms and ensures that she has started you on the best treatment plan. She goes above and beyond the call of duty for my husband and me. If you want a good FNP, please find Kathleen Baxley.
    Patricia Berry — Aug 09, 2020
    Photo: Kathleen Baxley, FNP-BC
    About Kathleen Baxley, FNP-BC

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1023599560
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Kathleen Baxley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kathleen Baxley works at The Practice, LLC in Columbia, SC. View the full address on Kathleen Baxley’s profile.

    Kathleen Baxley has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kathleen Baxley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kathleen Baxley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kathleen Baxley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

