Kathleen Baxley accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans.
Kathleen Baxley, FNP-BC
Overview
Kathleen Baxley, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Columbia, SC.
Kathleen Baxley works at
Locations
The Practice, LLC1910 Gregg St, Columbia, SC 29201 Directions (803) 779-5959Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pm
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Mrs Baxley listens to you wholeheartedly. She explain your condition/diagnosis in laymen’s terms and ensures that she has started you on the best treatment plan. She goes above and beyond the call of duty for my husband and me. If you want a good FNP, please find Kathleen Baxley.
About Kathleen Baxley, FNP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1023599560
Frequently Asked Questions
Kathleen Baxley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kathleen Baxley works at
