Kathleen Barkley, FNP

Family Medicine
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
Kathleen Barkley, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC. 

Kathleen Barkley works at Novant Health SouthPark Family Physicians in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Novant Health SouthPark Family Physicians
    Novant Health SouthPark Family Physicians
6324 Fairview Rd Ste 201, Charlotte, NC 28210
(704) 908-2622

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Aug 08, 2022
I have strayed away from doctors visits for a long time but of course ignorance is not bliss. I was so happy to find Kathleen. She was very easy to communicate with, very up to date on modern medicine, and was extremely honest. I am very happy to have found a wonderful family Dr to go to.
Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1558027748
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
  • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

