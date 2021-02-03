See All Nurse Midwives in Orlando, FL
Kathleen Augustine, CNM

Midwifery
4 (7)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Kathleen Augustine, CNM is a Midwife in Orlando, FL. 

Kathleen Augustine works at Adventhealth Medical Group Ob Gyn At Orlando in Orlando, FL with other offices in Winter Garden, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Adventhealth Medical Group Ob Gyn At Orlando
    235 E Princeton St, Orlando, FL 32804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 303-1444
  2. 2
    AdventHealth Medical Group OB GYN at Winter Garden
    2200 Fowler Grove Blvd, Winter Garden, FL 34787 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 614-0585
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Feb 03, 2021
    She is the BEST Dr ever!!! She is a sweet, loving, gentle, caring, soft she’s just all the most charming words I can ever imagine.Just found out your not in Myrtle Beach. Thanks for your good work you’ve done with me( for me) and my baby much love from my family!!! God bless you.
    Shauna Campbell — Feb 03, 2021
    Photo: Kathleen Augustine, CNM
    About Kathleen Augustine, CNM

    Specialties
    • Midwifery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1376861096
    Primary Care
