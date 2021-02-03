Kathleen Augustine has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Kathleen Augustine, CNM
Overview
Kathleen Augustine, CNM is a Midwife in Orlando, FL.
Kathleen Augustine works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Adventhealth Medical Group Ob Gyn At Orlando235 E Princeton St, Orlando, FL 32804 Directions (407) 303-1444
-
2
AdventHealth Medical Group OB GYN at Winter Garden2200 Fowler Grove Blvd, Winter Garden, FL 34787 Directions (407) 614-0585
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kathleen Augustine?
She is the BEST Dr ever!!! She is a sweet, loving, gentle, caring, soft she’s just all the most charming words I can ever imagine.Just found out your not in Myrtle Beach. Thanks for your good work you’ve done with me( for me) and my baby much love from my family!!! God bless you.
About Kathleen Augustine, CNM
- Midwifery
- English
- 1376861096
Frequently Asked Questions
Kathleen Augustine accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kathleen Augustine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kathleen Augustine works at
7 patients have reviewed Kathleen Augustine. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kathleen Augustine.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kathleen Augustine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kathleen Augustine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.