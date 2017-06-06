Kathleen Arnold, ANP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kathleen Arnold is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kathleen Arnold, ANP
Overview
Kathleen Arnold, ANP is a Nurse Practitioner in Ocean Springs, MS.
Locations
The Diabetes Center PLLC1278 Ocean Springs Rd, Ocean Springs, MS 39564 Directions (228) 875-3606
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have never visited a Dr. before that takes the take to invite you into their office and spend one on one time with you like KC does. She makes sure you fully understand what it going on and what you need to do to correct any issues you may be having. Highly recommended.
About Kathleen Arnold, ANP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
Education & Certifications
- SUNY Binghamton
Kathleen Arnold has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Kathleen Arnold accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kathleen Arnold has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Kathleen Arnold. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kathleen Arnold.
